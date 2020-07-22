Home

Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Jeffrey John Perri


1970 - 2020
Jeffrey John Perri Obituary

Jeffrey John Perri, 50, of Mayfield, Pa. died Sunday at home. He is now home with his heavenly father.

Born Jan. 31, 1970, son of Delores Naumovitz Perri, Mayfield, and the late Joseph R. Perri, he was a loving father, son, uncle and nephew. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Peckville, Pa. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Marywood University. He worked many years in California as an environmental scientist and recently at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

He enjoyed composing music and playing his guitar. His best friend and companion was his dog, Jakey.

Also surviving are his son, A.J., at home, whom he loved so very much; a brother, Joseph; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are pending by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.


