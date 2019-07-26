Home

Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Jeffrey Paul "JJ" Ochenduszko Jr. Obituary
Jeffrey Paul "JJ" Ochenduszko Jr., Scranton, formerly of Madison Twp., died on Sunday at home.

Born in Queens, N.Y., the son of Jeffrey P. Ochenduszko Sr., Brooklyn, N.Y., and Barbara Scis, Scranton, he graduated from North Pocono High School and worked for Grassi & Sons.

JJ was a hard worker who was willing to help anyone in need at the drop of a hat. He was always happy and had the ability to light up a room whenever he entered. JJ loved anything and everything to do with motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, JJ is survived by his brother, Alexander Hamed, Scranton; and his nephew, Mark Hamed, Scranton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation will follow in Strauch's Pocono Crematory in Gouldsboro.

Viewing will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

To share your fondest memories of JJ, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019
