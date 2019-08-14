|
Jeffrey R. Williams, 62, of Scranton, died Friday at Hospital of the University of Penn. His wife of 42 years is Donna Helbing Williams.
Born in Scranton, son of John R. Williams III and the late Betsy Blewett Williams, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed by McKinney until its closing. Jeffrey enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and trips to the casino. He was a loving husband and father who especially cherished time with his grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, Jeffrey R. Williams Jr. and wife, Nicole, Mountain Top; and Jason and wife, Susan, Colorado; daughter, Kelly Hemmerly and husband, Mark, Nicholson; eight grandchildren, Jenna, Chase, Bryce, Stewart, Luna, Ava and Clarence Williams and Gianna Hemmerly; two brothers, John R. IV, Scranton; and Joel and wife, Lori, Moscow; two sisters, Beverly Rugletic and husband, Chris, Taylor; and Brenda Murphy, Olyphant; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at University of Penn Hospital, especially Dr. Andrew Courtright and the Lung Transplant Team, for their outstanding care and kindness.
Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019