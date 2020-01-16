|
Jeffrey W. Bahr, 70, of Scranton, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born Aug. 25, 1949, in Scranton, he was the son of the late William C. and Sally L. (Bell) Bahr. Jeff retired from the West Scranton Wendy's upon its closure and also worked at Keystone Penn Arc. He was a resident of Arc Residential and participated in the Robinson Park Group. He loved bowling, firetrucks, trains and football. Jeff was a big fan of Penn State football and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving are one sister, Lynda Bahr and husband, John Fullerton, of San Gregorio, Calif.; nephew, William R. Fullerton, of San Gregorio, and a senior at Penn State University Park.
Jeff was also preceded in death by his brother, David C. Bahr.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, with services by Jeffrey Warren. Interment will follow at Nicholson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Jeff and his family.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020