Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Jeffrey W. Bahr

Jeffrey W. Bahr Obituary
Funeral services have been rescheduled for Jeffrey W. Bahr, 70, of Scranton, who died Friday, Jan. 3, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, with services by Jeffrey Warren. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Jeff and his family.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 17, 2020
