Jeffrey W. Lescinsky, 53, of Madison Twp., died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. He lived with his companion, Anthony S. Gobrecht.
Born Dec. 5, 1966, in Scranton, he was the son of William and Joan (Prendergast) Lescinsky of Covington Twp.
Jeffrey was a graduate of North Pocono High School, and was self-employed for many years in the construction business.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is also survived by his sisters, Della Lescinsky-Shelly of Bensalem; Sharon Little and husband, Edward, of Covington Twp.; his brothers, William Lescinsky and companion, Jason McAuliffe, of Red Hill; and Bruce Lescinsky of Covington Twp.; nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial and celebration of life service will be conducted at a time to be announced for his family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020