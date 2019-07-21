Jeffrey Walter Krucar, 55, of Greenfield Twp., died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter.



Born in Scranton, son of Walter and Lorraine Nieratko Krucar, he worked in auto body repair and car restoration. He loved helping people and rescuing stray cats.



Surviving are sisters, Debb and Susan; niece, Nicole and husband, Vince; great-nephew, Vincent IV; and nephew, Matt; aunts and uncles.



The family would like to thank the ambulance crew, and the doctors, nurses and staff of Geisinger CMC ICU. Also, friend Jane Halstead and her family for their caring compassion in Jeff's time of need.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Those attending the funeral should go directly to the church.



There will be no public calling hours. Interment at the convenience of the family.



Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019