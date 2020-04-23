Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Cali Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Cali Scott Obituary
Jennie Cali Scott, Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband Thomas Scott. They would have been married 55 years on July 3.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina Messina Cali. Jennie was a graduate of Dunmore High School, a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and before retirement worked at Cal-Ideas in Dunmore.

Also surviving are daughters, Diane Gallant and her husband, Daniel, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Jennifer Comparetta, Dunmore; a brother, Anthony Cali, Balliston Lake, N.Y.; six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Sasha Podunajec and husband, Garret, Prompton; Anya Gallant and fiancé, Ben Nguyen, Houston, Texas;, Kassia Gallant, Kunkletown; Emily and Brian Comparetta, Dunmore; and Zachary Gallant, Roaring Brook Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews who meant so much to her and she loved them all dearly.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Comparetta, in August 2019; six sisters, Concetta Parrino, Apolina Lemoncelli, Madelyn Naro, Stella Sworin, Theresa Sabia and Mary Fedgo; and two brothers, Sam and Charles Cali.

A private funeral service and burial will take place at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -