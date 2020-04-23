|
Jennie Cali Scott, Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband Thomas Scott. They would have been married 55 years on July 3.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina Messina Cali. Jennie was a graduate of Dunmore High School, a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and before retirement worked at Cal-Ideas in Dunmore.
Also surviving are daughters, Diane Gallant and her husband, Daniel, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Jennifer Comparetta, Dunmore; a brother, Anthony Cali, Balliston Lake, N.Y.; six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Sasha Podunajec and husband, Garret, Prompton; Anya Gallant and fiancé, Ben Nguyen, Houston, Texas;, Kassia Gallant, Kunkletown; Emily and Brian Comparetta, Dunmore; and Zachary Gallant, Roaring Brook Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews who meant so much to her and she loved them all dearly.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Comparetta, in August 2019; six sisters, Concetta Parrino, Apolina Lemoncelli, Madelyn Naro, Stella Sworin, Theresa Sabia and Mary Fedgo; and two brothers, Sam and Charles Cali.
A private funeral service and burial will take place at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020