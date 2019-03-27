Jennie Levy, 96, of Singer Island, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Friday evening at St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Mike" Levy, in 1993.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Max and Fannie Feldman Gelfand, she was a graduate of G.A.R. High School and was a former member of Temple Israel of Scranton.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David Levy; and brothers, Benjamin, Aaron and George Gelfand.
The funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with services by her nephew, Rabbi David Gelfand. Interment, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
