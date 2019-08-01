|
Jennie Lupini, 98, of Jessup, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 29, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittston to the late Ernesto and Phyllis Ferri Pascolini and was married to the late Secondo Lupini.
In addition to cooking, she enjoyed gardening and reading - in between her devout commitment of frequent daily prayers. Jennie's strength, sweetness and love for her family were second to none. She took great pride in preparing meals. She was a cookie-making scholar, a homemade pasta/sauce authority and grilled cheese expert, to name a few. Her strengths were hand holding, giving hugs, and she was a Face-timer who always ended calls by kissing the screen. Jennie was the biggest fan of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jennie was full of life, love and always cherished family time - especially pizza nights with the Camonis and holidays when everyone gathered together.
She will be missed immensely by her daughter, Jeanette Dew; daughter-in-law, Genevieve Lupini; and grandchildren, Kim McKinney and husband, Ron, Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Jamie Lupini and wife, Pam McManus, Charleston, S.C.; and Gina Pascolini and husband, Rico, Jessup; great-grandsons, Colton McKinney and Logan McKinney, of Pembroke Pines; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lupini; sister, Lil Camoni and husband, August "Buck" Camoni; and nephew, Lou Camoni.
Her family wishes to thank Dr. Weston and staff, Traditional Home Health and Hospice, caregivers Lois, Brenda, Terri and Sandy.
The longer a person lives, the more love and memories you share, which makes it harder to say goodbye.
We were so blessed to have our Italian matriarch for 98 years. Her legacy will be remembered and loved. We will not say goodbye, but "So long, Buckaroo, until we meet again."
At Jennie's request, the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Jessup 21st Century or the Valley Community Library, Peckville.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup, Pa. For online condolences, go to funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019