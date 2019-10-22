|
Jennifer Falzone, 46, of Ransom Twp., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Noreen Carfelo Derenick, Ransom Twp., and Salvatore F. Falzone and wife, Sharon, Scranton. Jennifer was a 1991 graduate of Abington Heights High School and worked as a waitress. Jennifer had many adversities in life, but she overcame them for her family. She was a devoted daughter, loved her children and was always willing to help not only her family but any one in need and even in the end, she gave the gift of life to help a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three children, Dylan Wrobleski and fiancée, Alyssa Romano, Jermyn; and Kelsie and Devyn Hope, at home; two brothers, Scott Derenick and Jason Veety; maternal grandmother, Helen Rafferty Carfelo; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joseph; and her stepfather, John Derenick.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to her two younger children.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019