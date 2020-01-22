Home

Jennifer Lynn Korner

Jennifer Lynn Korner Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Korner, 41, of Carbondale, died Friday from injuries after being struck by an automobile.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of Mary Louise Dottle, Carbondale, and the late John Cure. Jennifer had been employed as a manager of Arby's Restaurant, Eynon.

She was an outstanding mother who loved her children and worked hard to make ends meet. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her four children, Gavin Cure, Piper, Riley and Paris Arthur, all at home; a sister, Mary Jane Cure and husband, Thomas Cyganick Jr., Carbondale; a half-brother, John D. Cure Jr.; a niece, Emma; two nephews, Thomas and Joshua; and special friends, Sarah Spratt and Lee Dewhurst.

Cremations services are by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -