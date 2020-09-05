Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Jennifer Marie Caswell

Jennifer Marie Caswell Obituary

Jennifer Marie Caswell, 38, of Scranton, died Monday morning at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Margaret Murphy Caswell and the late Ernest Caswell. She attended the Northeast Educational Intermediate Unit in Dunmore.

Jennifer loved her family, her St. Joseph's family, and her dog, Noodles. She was a vivacious, beautiful angel who made people happy on their worst days, even through her toughest times. Jennifer had a heart of gold and was one in a million.

Also surviving are a sister, Christine DeLeo and her husband, Kier, Long Beach, Calif.; and a brother, Shane Caswell, Yorba Linda, Calif.

A funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

All CDC guidelines, including the mandatory use of facial coverings and proper social distancing, will be strictly enforced. Be prepared to pay respects in a timely manner while refraining from physical contact.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.


