Jennifer R. Taube, 42, of Hockessin, Del., died Saturday at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. Her husband is Mason Taube and they had been married for 18 years.
Born in Camp Lejeune, N.C., she was the daughter of Thomas and Elaine Forba Remington of Hop Bottom. She was a 1994 graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, a 1998 graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, and graduated from the University of Delaware, Newark, in 2006 with a PhD in molecular biology. She worked as a researcher, teacher and tutor and also as a volunteer for PAWS for People.
Jennifer is also survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn Ann and Linda Elizabeth Taube, both at home.
Funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, with services by the Rev. Leslie Bullock. Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday, noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to PAWS for People at www.pawsforpeople.org.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019