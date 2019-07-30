Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Taube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer R. Taube

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer R. Taube Obituary
Jennifer R. Taube, 42, of Hockessin, Del., died Saturday at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. Her husband is Mason Taube and they had been married for 18 years.

Born in Camp Lejeune, N.C., she was the daughter of Thomas and Elaine Forba Remington of Hop Bottom. She was a 1994 graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, a 1998 graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, and graduated from the University of Delaware, Newark, in 2006 with a PhD in molecular biology. She worked as a researcher, teacher and tutor and also as a volunteer for PAWS for People.

Jennifer is also survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn Ann and Linda Elizabeth Taube, both at home.

Funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, with services by the Rev. Leslie Bullock. Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery.

Friends may call Saturday, noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to PAWS for People at www.pawsforpeople.org.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now