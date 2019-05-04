Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Rose Rutkowski-Graziano. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 125 North Main Avenue Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-342-8345 Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Rose Rutkowski-Graziano, age 31 and a lifelong Scranton resident, passed away Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center after navigating fearlessly through her battle with cancer.



Born on May 15, 1987, Jennifer was the loving daughter of Debora Krause Smith of Scranton and Anthony Graziano of Carbondale. A graduate of Scranton High School, class of 2006, she worked in hotel management before having the first of three children. With a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, she was a member of Green Ridge Assembly of God, where she helped to seek out those most needing of Jesus in their lives and guide them in His direction.



Despite her life's brevity, Jennifer certainly leaves both countless memories and a lasting legacy behind with her loved ones. Selfless, kind, humble, spirited, creative, fun-loving, funny and caring are only a few of the adjectives to describe her. Her thoughtfulness was always on full display when she'd give meaningful and creative gifts and greeting cards to those she loved.



She was in-tune with nature, had an innate ability to connect with children and absolutely adored her family, above all. Despite her struggles and limitations, she took every one of life's challenges in stride while never allowing herself to be bitter; instead it only served as a motivating tool to make her a stronger person. Her impact on others will last forever.



She is also survived by her three children, Jordan, Kamillah and Cy; her companion, William Bey, of Scranton; her siblings, Christopher Rutkowski and wife, Dawn; Mark Rutkowski; and Natalie Graziano-Romano and husband, Dom, all of Scranton; Melissa Graziano, of Old Forge; Matthew Smith, Daniel Smith and Elizabeth Smith, all of Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.



Her family will be forever grateful to all of Jennifer's family and friends for their unconditional love and support during such a difficult time.



A funeral service is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. David Twiss, pastor. Burial will follow at Dunmore Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contibutions may be made in her name to the , Donor Services, c/o P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. For directions, condolences and/or to read Jennifer's personal letter to cancer, visit

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.