Jeremiah F. Munley Obituary
Jeremiah F. Munley, Sturges, died Tuesday at the Allied Hospice Center after a brief illness. His wife is the former Susan Rippon.

Born in Peckville, the son of William F. Munley and the late Sparta Torri Munley, he was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School class of 1965. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts and master's degree in secondary education from the University of Scranton. Before retirement, he was a teacher in the Mid-Valley School District for 30 years.

Jeremiah enjoyed listening to music and liked to travel. He was a member of the Jermyn Lions Club and attended Grace Bible Church in Dunmore. Above all, he was a kind, generous and loyal friend to all who knew him.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with the Rev. Michael Butash and the Rev. Alan Rupert as officiants. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, PA 18512; or to Primitive Methodist Church, 763 Jefferson Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
