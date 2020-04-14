|
Jerome "Jerry" Occulto, 98, of Dunmore, passed away Easter Sunday at the Gardens of Green Ridge, where he resided for the last six years. His wife, the former Alice Mancuso, died in April 2012.
Born in Dunmore on Sept. 15, 1921, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Grace Marsala Occulto. He attended Dunmore public schools and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. Jerry and Alice enjoyed ballroom dancing and received numerous awards.
Jerry joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 during World War II, and after his tour in 1945 he then owned and operated the Dunmore Bowling Center at the Dunmore Corners. He also worked in the Globe Store in Scranton for more than 37 years serving as the furniture buyer and head salesman.
Surviving are his caretakers: daughter, Mary Ann Coviello and her husband, Frank, Dunmore; a son, Salvatore and his wife, Carolyn, Jacksonville, Fla.; a granddaughter, Kelly; a great-grandson, Jacob; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Acculto; and sisters, Susie Acculto, Millie DeNoia, Mary Tabone, Rose Giannone and Michelina Arnone.
His family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Gardens of Green Ridge, which was part of their family for the past six years. Also, a kind note of gratitude to PHHC Hospice for their service and compassion.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely St., Dunmore 18512.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., in Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020