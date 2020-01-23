Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerrold Maisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerrold Maisel


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerrold Maisel Obituary
Jerrold Maisel, 80, of Old Forge, died Tuesday morning at home after an illness. His beloved caregiver, best friend and wife, Judy Larnerd Maisel, survives.

Born on Nov. 3, 1939, son of the late Rose and Edward Maisel, Jerrold was a proud United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War period. For 37 years before his retirement, he worked in the north New Jersey vending machine business.

He is also survived by his three children, Edward Maisel, Kim Maisel and Julianne Presutto; three stepchildren, Gail, Thomas III and David Leyshon; two grandchildren, Amanda and Samantha; a stepgreat-grandson, George; and a sister, Barbara Maisel.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerrold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -