Jerrold Maisel, 80, of Old Forge, died Tuesday morning at home after an illness. His beloved caregiver, best friend and wife, Judy Larnerd Maisel, survives.
Born on Nov. 3, 1939, son of the late Rose and Edward Maisel, Jerrold was a proud United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War period. For 37 years before his retirement, he worked in the north New Jersey vending machine business.
He is also survived by his three children, Edward Maisel, Kim Maisel and Julianne Presutto; three stepchildren, Gail, Thomas III and David Leyshon; two grandchildren, Amanda and Samantha; a stepgreat-grandson, George; and a sister, Barbara Maisel.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020