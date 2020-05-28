Home

Jerry "Finn" Finney

Jerry "Finn" Finney Obituary
Jerry "Finn" Finney, 73, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing Center.

Born Feb. 26, 1947, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Gerald Graham Fin­ney and Effie Myers Finney.

Jerry had been employed by Valley Lanes in Childs for many years and was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Carbondale. He loved to color pictures, had a large collection of Star Wars figures and listened to music all the time. He had a great selection of tapes and CDs of the oldies, as well as Neil Diamond. Jerry was an avid fan of the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon.

He is survived by a sister, Sharon Llewellyn of Carbondale; a niece, Sharon Lynn Llewellyn; a great-niece, Shelby Gebert; two-great nephews, Devin Sopko and Mark Petrokonis Jr.; and an adopted niece, Amanda Byley.

Private funeral services will be held from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by the Rev. William McGinty. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery, Carbondale.

To share condolences and photos with Jerry's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
