Jerry M. Walsh, 61, of Olyphant, passed away July 25, surrounded by his loving family at home after an illness.
Jerry was the son of the late Gerald M. and Mary E. Walsh. Jerry graduated from Olyphant High School and was employed at Walsh Fencing and R.N. DeMeck Roof Management.
He was a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish, the Italian American Club and the American Legion in Olyphant and the VFW in Blakely.
He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Jerry was a sincere gentleman who was always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his friends and family who were of the utmost importance to him. He tremendously enjoyed Christmas Eve family dinners and the holiday family gatherings.
Also surviving are his brothers, James, of Scranton; and Ted, of Olyphant; and sisters, Peggy Williams and husband, Jeff, of South Abington Twp.; and Bridget DeMeck and husband, Bob, of Madison Twp.; many nieces, nephews, great-nephew and great-nieces.
Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Jack, Joseph and Timothy; and brother-in-law, James Ikeler.
A special thank you for the compassionate care by VNA Hospice & Home Health Care, Olyphant, Pa., and the Olyphant Police Department.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. by Monsignor Michael Delaney pastor of Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.
Friends may call Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019