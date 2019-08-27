|
Jerry Slick, 51, of Simpson, died Sunday at home.
Born in Carbondale, son of Janet Obzud Slick, Simpson, and the late Jerome Slick, he was a 1986 graduate of Carbondale Area School District and was currently employed by Pennsylvania American Water Co.
Jerry was a member of the Forest City Area Emergency Services, Buck Heads Hunting Club, Honesdale Golf Club, Little League assistant coach for his son Jeremy's team, assistant coach for Carbondale Area varsity football team, son of the American Legion Carbondale Post 221, Pennies for Playgrounds Organization and was a current candidate for Fell Twp. supervisor. He was a former track and field coach for Carbondale and former "C" coach for Carbondale Junior Chargers.
Also surviving are his three children, Amanda Baldwin and husband, Josiah, Surprise, Ariz.; Emily Slick, Buckeye, Ariz.; and Jeremy Slick, Vandling; two brothers, Robert Slick and wife, Diana, Clifford; and Brian Slick, Carbondale; a sister, Melissa Dick and husband, Joseph, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Jeremiah, Amiyah Jae and Bryson; maternal grandmother, Stella Obzud; his companion, Jill Kerl; a nephew, Tylor Skasko; a great-nephew, Caleb; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A blessing service will be conducted Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennies for Playgrounds, 43 Delaware St., Simpson, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 27, 2019