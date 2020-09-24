|
|
Jesse Jones of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a Taylor native, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. He was 39 years old.
Jesse was born in Scranton on Nov. 7, 1980, and was the son of Gerardette and Morgan Jones of Taylor. At Riverside High School, he was a standout football and baseball player and also an avid bodybuilder before graduating in the class of 1999. He then joined the United States Navy, stationed in California. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved to Florida where he would graduate from Florida International University in Miami and most recently worked as a licensed real estate agent.
The life of the party, Jesse's infectious smile and outgoing personality will never be forgotten by his loved ones.
He is also survived by his siblings, Ryan Jones and wife, Robin, of Yardley; and Breannah Hackett and husband, John, of Waco, Texas; his grandmother, Helen (Gnall) Jones of Taylor; his nephew, Greyson Jones; and countless adoring friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jesse's name to the Taylor Lions Junior Football Organization c/o 1400 Schlager Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.