Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Jones Obituary

Jesse Jones of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a Taylor native, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. He was 39 years old.

Jesse was born in Scranton on Nov. 7, 1980, and was the son of Gerardette and Morgan Jones of Taylor. At Riverside High School, he was a standout football and baseball player and also an avid bodybuilder before graduating in the class of 1999. He then joined the United States Navy, stationed in California. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved to Florida where he would graduate from Florida International University in Miami and most recently worked as a licensed real estate agent.

The life of the party, Jesse's infectious smile and outgoing personality will never be forgotten by his loved ones.

He is also survived by his siblings, Ryan Jones and wife, Robin, of Yardley; and Breannah Hackett and husband, John, of Waco, Texas; his grandmother, Helen (Gnall) Jones of Taylor; his nephew, Greyson Jones; and countless adoring friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jesse's name to the Taylor Lions Junior Football Organization c/o 1400 Schlager Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -