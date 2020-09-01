Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Baldan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse M. Baldan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse M. Baldan Obituary

Jesse M. Baldan of Jermyn died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 30, at home. His wife of five years is the former Jillian Rupe.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Harry and Patricia Haigh Baldan. A graduate of North Pocono High School, class of 1996, he also graduated from Penn State University in 2000. He was employed by the Embroidery Factory in Pittston.

He was a proud member of the Family of St. Anthony, loved Penn State football, and enjoyed coaching his son's Carbino Club Little League team.

Also surviving are his children, Brooke, Dominick and Emilia, at home; brother, Casey Baldan, Dunmore; a nephew, Jackson Baldan; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Baldan; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley Hall.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Cross Parish, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Due to the current health crisis, a maximum of 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Visitors are asked to walk through quickly to pay their respects, wear a mask and adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines. Jesse's family kindly asks that absolutely no flowers be sent.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -