Jesse Naylor Sr., 91, from New Milford, Pa., passed away after a short illness on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse Naylor and Elsie Woodman; and his beloved wife, Irene R. Naylor.
Jesse is survived by his children, Richard and Lorie Naylor, Jesse and Kathy Naylor, Marc and Rose Yoskowitz, and Arlene Naylor and Payje McGonigle; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a dairy farmer and ran heavy equipment for many years. He lived in New Milford, Pa., for several years and was a resident at the Skilled Nursing Facility at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, Pa.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeview, Pa.
A special thank you to all that helped: his CNAs, the nurses, Kylie Slocum, Dr. P. Patel and so many more that we owe a special thank you to.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020