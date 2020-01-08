|
Jessica Sadie Pritchyk, 30, of Falls, died Tuesday morning at Allied Hospice, Scranton. Jessica was a resident at St. Joseph's Center, Scranton, for the last 13 years. Born in Scranton, daughter of Walter and Marie Pritchyk, she was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. Jessica had an infectious smile and enjoyed being around those who loved her. Jessica taught everyone who was blessed to know her much about life and living it to your fullest potential.
Jessica was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sarah Elizabeth; paternal grandparents, Walter and Eleanor Pritchyk; and maternal grandparents, William and Josephine Dobrowolski.
She is also survived by her sister, Emily, Media, Pa.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
To all of those faithful to Jessica throughout her life, her family will be forever grateful. The family would like to give its sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of the staff at St. Joseph's Center, as well as the staff at the many programs she had attended throughout her life. They'd also like to thank Dr. Anders Nelson and Dr. Michael Rogan, Jessica's lifelong physicians, the Falls Lions Club for its selfless act of kindness throughout the years, and also to the staff of Allied Hospice for their compassionate care provided to both Jessica and her family during the last days of Jessica's life.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Center (Cognetti Room), 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Donald Williams. Private interment at St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge, will follow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on both Thursday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, between 5 to 7 p.m., and on Friday at St. Joseph's from 10 a.m. until Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center in gratitude for its devoted care for Jessica over the years. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020