Jessie I. Mackey, Clarks Summit, formerly of Vestal, N.Y., died Friday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She was the widow of James Mackey.



Born in Dupont, the daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Thauer Lidy, she was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was a bookkeeper for Endicott-Johnson in New York.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Pines Senior Living for the excellent care Jessie received while a resident there.



Surviving are a sister, Helen Miller; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Smarkusky and Thelma Reese; a brother, Frank Lidy; and two nephews.



The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Janice Moser, pastor. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., before the service.

Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary