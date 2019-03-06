Jessie J. Fox, 83, of West Nyack, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 24.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie J. Fox.
She was the daughter of the late Harriet and Arthur Loveland, and William Fox.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Elmer Deming; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Deming; brother and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Fox; along with nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was also predeceased by brothers, Arthur and Robert Fox; and David Loveland.
She was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army.
Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 9, at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton.
Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019