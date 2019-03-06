Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie J. Fox. View Sign

Jessie J. Fox, 83, of West Nyack, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 24.



She was the daughter of the late Harriet and Arthur Loveland, and William Fox.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Elmer Deming; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Deming; brother and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Fox; along with nieces, nephews and many cousins.



She was also predeceased by brothers, Arthur and Robert Fox; and David Loveland.



She was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army.



Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 9, at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton.



Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30.

Jessie J. Fox, 83, of West Nyack, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 24.She was the daughter of the late Harriet and Arthur Loveland, and William Fox.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Elmer Deming; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Deming; brother and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Fox; along with nieces, nephews and many cousins.She was also predeceased by brothers, Arthur and Robert Fox; and David Loveland.She was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army.Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 9, at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton.Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close