Jill Poplawski, 67, of Dickson City, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Francis Xavier Poplawski, of Dickson City. The couple celebrated 44 years of marriage.



Born July 20, 1951, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Bevan Harmer, of Dunmore. She was educated in Dunmore and Scranton schools. She had been employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry, and she retired from the housekeeping department of the YMCA, Dunmore.



Jill loved her dog, Dash. She also liked to collect elephant knick-knacks and gamble at the local casino. Jill's famous words were, "Just sayin'!"



The family would like to give a special thank you to our cousin, Charlotte Derosier, for all the help and care she provided to our mom.



The family would like to thank the following caregivers for their wonderful care: Allied Services Hospice Center; VNA and hospice nurses; Dr. Stephen Jaditz and staff; and Dr. Padmaja Bojanapally and staff.



Surviving are her daughter, Kim Gawron and husband, Mark Gawron, of Blakely; son, Francis Poplawski and his wife, Melinda Poplawski; her grandchildren, Madalyn and Carter, of Midlothian, Texas; a brother, a sister, nieces and nephews



Jill was also preceded in death by brothers, sisters, a brother-in-law and a nephew.



Friends may call Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser at 2:30 p.m. A celebration brunch will follow the funeral service at the Regal Room in Olyphant.



In lieu of flowers, donations are wished to be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

