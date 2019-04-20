Jillian Marie Panunt

Funeral services have been scheduled for Jillian Marie Panunti, 33, Old Forge, who died Sunday in Geisinger Community Medical Center.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary's Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2019
