Jillian Marie Panunti, 33, a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after complications from diabetes.



Born in Scranton, daughter of Mario and Maria Avvisato Panunti, of Old Forge, she was a 2004 graduate of Old Forge High School and also of the Fortis Institute, Scranton. Jillian was employed as a certified medical assistant at North Penn Cardiovascular Specialists, Clarks Summit. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



An animal lover in the truest sense, Jillian adored her cat "Sadie." Her beautiful smile was evidence of her friendly and generous nature, a characteristic quickly noticed by those she encountered. She was loved by her family and friends alike. She cherished the appreciative nature of the patients at her place of employment, especially when they made it a specific point to shed light upon her compassionate ways. She leaves behind many who will carry memories of Jillian and keep them close at heart.



Above all, Jillian held a close bond with her family. The closest bond, by far, was that which Jillian held with her mother. The trusting, caring, loving, inseparable bond between a mother and daughter was so evident by anyone who knew them.



Also surviving her maternal grandparents, Dominick and Mary Gallia Avvisato; and paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Gozikowski Panunti, all of Old Forge; several aunts and uncles, Donna Avvisato, Old Forge; Ryan Avvisato, Clarks Summit; Dominick Avvisato, Old Forge; Diane McDonald, Pittston; Roseann Dockett, Avoca; Maryann Bejeski, Duryea; and Lu Ann Vosburg, Avoca; great-aunts and great-uncles, the Rev. Andrew R. Gallia, Eugene, Emil and Joseph Gozikowski, Olivia Bell, and Ada Woehrle; and numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Mario Panunti.



The funeral for Jillian will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment with committal rites will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Family and friends are invited to call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (or

