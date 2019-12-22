|
Jim Wheatley heard nature's call and laid down his earthly responsibility Dec. 20.
A proud American, born in 1933 during WWII in England, he served in the British Royal Navy during the Korean War. He became an American citizen while being a Boy Scout leader. He was a founder of My Brother's Keeper Quilt Group (The Sleeping Bag Project) who has tirelessly worked to help our homeless neighbors stay warm by delivering the much needed sleeping bags to those who live on the street for the past 36 years.
Born Albert Edward, he immigrated to Northport, N.Y., where he met and married the love of his life, Florence Kellerman, his wife of 58 years. In 1971, they moved to Hop Bottom, Pa., where they raised their children, Gloria Hoeffner (husband, William Hoeffner III), Margaret Olsen (husband, Olaf Olsen), and son, Leonard Wheatley.
He was a member of The First Universalist Church, Brooklyn, Pa.
He worked as a union heavy construction surveyor for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15D, where he worked on bridges and waterways in the New York City area.
Jim's compassion for life and dedication to his family has blessed us all.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019