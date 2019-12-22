Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Wheatley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Wheatley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Wheatley Obituary
Jim Wheatley heard nature's call and laid down his earthly responsibility Dec. 20.

A proud American, born in 1933 during WWII in England, he served in the British Royal Navy during the Korean War. He became an American citizen while being a Boy Scout leader. He was a founder of My Brother's Keeper Quilt Group (The Sleeping Bag Project) who has tirelessly worked to help our homeless neighbors stay warm by delivering the much needed sleeping bags to those who live on the street for the past 36 years.

Born Albert Edward, he immigrated to Northport, N.Y., where he met and married the love of his life, Florence Kellerman, his wife of 58 years. In 1971, they moved to Hop Bottom, Pa., where they raised their children, Gloria Hoeffner (husband, William Hoeffner III), Margaret Olsen (husband, Olaf Olsen), and son, Leonard Wheatley.

He was a member of The First Universalist Church, Brooklyn, Pa.

He worked as a union heavy construction surveyor for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15D, where he worked on bridges and waterways in the New York City area.

Jim's compassion for life and dedication to his family has blessed us all.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -