On Friday morning, Feb. 8, 2019, Jo Ann Ellsworth, loving wife, mother of three children and grandmother of five, peacefully passed away at the age of 80 at her home in Factoryville surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Ellsworth.



Jo Ann was born on Sept. 2, 1938, on Pine Street in Tunkhannock, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Rose Strumski of Tunkhannock.



Jo Ann worked as a manager for the Clarion State College branch of the Mellon Bank. Later, she managed Rothrock's Silver and Pewter Smiths in Dalton. She served as a student mentor for a local educational consortium. She also served as a Eucharistic minister for her church and nearby hospitals.



From the day she could walk, Jo Ann loved lively music and dancing. She always strived to make life cheerful for those around her. She loved her family, gardening and loved preparing wonderful meals for gatherings of family and friends. Jo Ann's smile was infectious and her faith in God eternal. She married Clyde Ellsworth, of South Montrose, during 100-degree weather, on June 27, 1959. While Clyde was home from Penn State, searching for a beautiful young lady, he spotted Jo Ann on her way to the Tunkhannock Roller Rink. Clyde held the door open for Jo Ann and later asked her to skate. This was the beginning of a loving relationship of more than 60 years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Greg Ellsworth and his wife, Cheryl; Jeff Ellsworth; and Marie Pernot; five grandchildren, Gregory Ellsworth, Victoria and Vanessa Ellsworth; Mark and Jeffery Pernot; younger sister, Mary Ellen Carpenetti; older brother, Francis Strumski Jr.



In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, David Strumski.



"When one finds a worthy wife, her value is far beyond pearls. Her husband, entrusting his heart to her, has an unfailing prize. She brings him good, and not evil, all the days of her life." [Proverbs 31:10-12].



During the 12 years that she fought her disease, she never complained or asked, "Why is God doing this to me?" Her faith and trust in the Lord was steadfast.



"She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs at the days to come." [Proverbs 31:25]



Family and friends are invited to attend Jo Ann's Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, which will begin at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 207 Seminary Road, off of 700 W. Main St., Dalton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, Monsignor John Esseff and Father Jack Kilpatrick. The family request that those attending go directly to the church on Tuesday morning.



A viewing for family and friends will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton, PA 18414; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Williams St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or of the donor's choice.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

