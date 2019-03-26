Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann W. Leonard. View Sign

Jo Ann W. Leonard, 68, of Montrose, Pa., passed away, Friday, March 22, at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y. Born March 13, 1951, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Carolyn F. (Walsh) Warner, of Mont­rose, and the late Brooks Warner.



Jo Ann received her bachelor's degree from Marywood University, a master's degree from the University of Scranton, and taught history and American government at Montrose Area Jr.-Sr. High School. Upon her retirement, she became a Pennsylvania Department of Education compliance auditor for learning support students. In addition, she taught economics at Luzerne Community College's satellite campuses.



Jo Ann was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Montrose, where she was a longtime lector as well as serving on various committees and teams. Additionally, Jo Ann served as the administrator of the Mont­rose Restoration Committee. Significantly, Jo Ann was instrumental in the founding of the Montrose Mobile Food Pantry. She believed in social services and donating her time to the community. Her leadership and dedication made the Montrose Mobile Food Pantry the largest site of its kind in Susquehanna County.



Jo Ann always made sure that all of the family was gathered for Sunday dinner at 1 p.m. Her grandson was a major part of her life, either helping with his homework or hanging out at the pool during the summer. She was a ferocious reader and enjoyed doing research on her iPad. Jo Ann enjoyed hosting gatherings and entertaining at her home. Especially, Jo Ann loved her dogs Ginger and Halley.



In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 40 years, George Leonard; sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Allison Leonard, of Montrose; Ryan Leonard, of Montrose; grandson, Keaton Leonard; brothers, Edward Warner, of Montrose; and Alan Warner, of Pataskala, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Gary Leonard, Wilkes-Barre; and her nephews, Brooks, Brenton and Bryce.



For more information or directions, please go to



Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Friendsville, Pa. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruff Dog Rescue North East, 73 Tower Hill Road, Thompson, PA 18465; or Jo Ann Leonard Feed the Hungry account (to benefit the Montrose Mobile Food Pantry) in care of the Community Foundation at 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.

382 Church Street

Montrose , PA 18801

