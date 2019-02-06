Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joabie Brogenski, 26, of Pittston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 3.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Edmund and Charis Wolo Brogenski, Pittston. He was a graduate of Pa. Charter school and was employed as a home health care worker at the Center for Independent Living. While living in the Mid Valley area, he was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, where he served as an altar server.



Our beautiful boy. Love of mommy's life. Heartbroken and so sorry, My baby forever.



Joabie you are loved, and hearts are broken forever. You are the light of everyone's life. You can fill a room with your beautiful smile. You battled so much throughout your life. You beat cancer, you fought through the hardest times and beat it all while never complaining. You are the love of my life, as well as so many others. We will never understand why you left us. You are loved and missed more than any words can say. My heart hurts, a pain so unreal I just want to hold you and never let you go. You loved us all. Your love for Dakota, Ashes and your turtle "Bud" and your fish. You amazed me every minute of every day. Rest my sweet boy, sweet sleep.



He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Eugene and Barbara Wolo; and paternal grandfather, Joseph Brogenski; as well as an uncle, Eugene Wolo; and cousin, David Promovitz.



Loved by parents, Edmund and Charis Brogenski; his girlfriend of six years, Marissa Filip; brothers, Edmund Jr. and fiancée', Kcee Davis; Eugene Jr. and girlfriend, Fallon Mancuso; and Christopher John "stone"; also survived by sister, Corinne; nieces and nephews, Cole, Noah and Bella Bug; grandmother, Helen Brogenski; aunt and godmother, Cindy Wolo Promovitz and husband, Dave; aunt Wendy Wolo Call and husband, Jason Call; and aunt, Bonnie Wolo; beloved cousins, Amanda and Abby Promovitz, Melinda Wolo, Heather and Joe Christe, Holly Wolo, Jeremiah, Brianna, Kayden, Madison, Zack, Devin, Ashley and baby Bonnie.



The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



For directions or to leave online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

