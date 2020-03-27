|
Joan A. Bulzoni, 85, entered into eternal rest March 24.
Joan was born March 30, 1934, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Elwood and Josephine (nee) Josack Lowry. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael, on Feb. 4, 1986; and her brother, Donald Lowry, on March 10, 2019.
Joan attended Scranton schools and was a devout Catholic. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Joan was employed by Bell Telephone Co., where she received several awards. She was also employed by Fashion Bug, where she met many lifelong friends. Joan also made many friends while living at St. Catherine's Manor, Scranton.
Although she hated to fly, she would drive anywhere to see her family.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Judith Kulick and husband, Daniel, Austintown, Ohio; and Susan Kosch, Mayfield, Pa.
She is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas and Justin Kulick; and Christina and David Kosch, who will miss her dearly. Joan also has several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Lowry.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Mountain View Skilled Nursing and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for her care.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our community and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Please send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020