Joan A. Emiliani of Moosic passed away Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital with her family by her side. She was the widow of John V. Emiliani Sr., who died Oct. 24, 1995.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Esther Brown D'Annunzio. She was a graduate of Moosic High School and was employed as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone and Mercy Hospital before retirement.
She always looked forward to her trips to Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun casinos. She was a very humble person and never once complained or asked why me when it came to her physical ailments. She was famous for her specialty cakes.
Joan's family would like to thank Dr. Darlene Dunay and the entire staff at Moses Taylor Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to her and her family. We will be forever grateful.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church.
She wanted the memory of her to be a happy one. She would like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. She'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times and bright sunny days. She'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
Surviving are a daughter, Caryn Emiliani, and her son, Ryan Emiliani; a son, John Emiliani Jr. and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Gianna and Talia Emiliani; two sisters, Cathy D'Annunzio and Donna D'Annunzio, all of Moosic; sisters-in-law, Louise Vinskofski, Clarks Summit; and Ann Pesca, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Paul Emiliani Jr. and wife, Eileen; Emil Emiliani and wife, Anne; and Jack Emiliani and wife, Judy, all of Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael D'Annunzio; mother- and father-in-law, Paul Emiliani and Rose Emiliani; and sisters in-law, Perina Janeski, Eleanor Volpe and Marge Domiano.
She will be truly missed by all who loved her and knew her.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to virus concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Please be aware that you may be asked to wait outside and be mindful of other people waiting to visit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vikings Helping Vikings, 300 Davis St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.