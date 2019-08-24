Home

Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1935 - 2019
Joan A. Golden Obituary
Joan A. Golden, 84, of Conyers, Ga., passed away Aug. 22, 2019, after a brief illness with her family by her side.

She was born to Robert and Margaret Ferguson, Feb. 25, 1935, in Scranton, Pa. Joan graduated from South Catholic High School, Scranton, Pa., in 1953. She was married to the late Richard. F. Golden Sr. in 1961, and they lived near Philadelphia for several years before relocating to Laurel, Md., in 1966. In 1976, they moved to Conyers, Ga., making it their home for 43 years. While Joan held various jobs in her life, she will best be remembered as a homemaker. Joan was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, Ga.

Joan is survived by her four children, son, Chris and Becky Golden, of Oxford, Ga.; son, Tom and Sharon Golden, of Bishop, Ga.; son, Richie and Dana Golden, of Conyers, Ga.; daughter, Maggie and Russel Folmar, of Cedarburg, Wis.; and her sister, Theresa Hartman, of Scranton.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Golden, Katie Golden, Christal and Andy Eade, Lauren and Bryan Ashmore, Abigail Golden, Riley Folmar, Sean Folmar, Charleston Folmar, Ashlee and Chase Bagwell, and Aubree Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Conner Eade, Hayden Eade, Andee Bagwell and Averee Bagwell.

Joan was also predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Golden, in 1994.

Joan was a devoted wife and mother. She was immensely proud of her children and their families and took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. Joan's quick wit and fiery spirit will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to share a laugh with her. Joan was also very opinionated and quick to point out where others were "wrong"! But she also possessed an innate sense of honesty that everyone appreciated. It was dangerous to ask her what she was thinking, but one always got the unvarnished and uncensored truth! At the same time, Joan was very kind and loving. She welcomed our friends into her home and treated them as if they were her own children, and they loved her as well. Joan always had a couple of gallons of milk on hand, a fresh-baked cake, Oreo cookies, or her famous ham and cheese sandwiches! No one ever left hungry! She always put the needs of others above her own and made significant sacrifices throughout her entire life to make our lives better. Joan will be missed by many.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.

Family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga., 770-483-7216.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019
