Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
220 Church St
Moscow., PA
View Map
Joan A. Pallante Obituary
Joan A. Pallante of Covington Twp., Pa., passed away at her home Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her husband is James J. Pallante Sr. The couple was married April 28, 1962.

Born at her family home in Paulsboro, N.J., Joan was a distinguished educator who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude and a master's degree with honors from Rowan University (Glassboro State College). Joan was awarded her doctoral degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She was the only student in the long history of the University of Pennsylvania to include herself as a subject in her dissertation.

Joan was an elementary and high school teacher, reading supervisor and college professor. She regularly presented papers at academic conferences, and published many articles and papers.

Joan was an excellent athlete, excelling in tennis, skiing and golf. She won a bronze medal in the Steamboat Colorado slalom race and won many golf tournaments. Joan was also a prize-winning chef. She will be dearly missed her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her children, James Pallante Jr. and wife, Marybeth; Joseph Pallante and wife, Denise; John David Pallante; and Jacquelyn Rooney and husband, Sean; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Tony and David; her sister, Millie; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment and committal services will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.

Memorial contributions can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
