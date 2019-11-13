|
Joan Alice Taffera, 87, of Dunmore and formerly of Mount Cobb, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the widow of Richard Joseph Taffera, who preceded her in death in 1963.
Born July 7, 1932, in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Edna Harding Norton, she was educated in the Scranton School District. Joan was employed as a manager of Fannie Farmer Candy Co. for several years, then at Schoenaman Beauty Supply, where she was the manager for 26 years before retirement.
She was a former parishioner of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Wilmarth and husband, Lafe, of Jefferson Twp.; three grandchildren, Ryan Wilmarth, Jason Wilmarth and Lynne Woehrle; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Michael and Jesse Wilmarth, and Mila and Marco Woehrle; a brother, Bradley Norton, Clarks Summit; a sister, Jeanne Wein, of Troy, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Dick" Norton; and a sister, Claire Durdon.
Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family in Old Forge Cemetery under the direction of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019