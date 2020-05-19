|
Joan Ann Allen, 83, of Clarks Summit, formerly of Scranton, passed away on May 17, 2020, after an illness.
Joan was born and raised in Scranton, the daughter of Arthur Wilson and Lillian Owens Wilson. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Joan was proud of her time working at Northeastern Bank where she met her husband of 53 years, Arthur Wayne Allen, whom she married on June 23, 1967. She was a stay-at-home mom during both her sons' younger years, returning to the workforce at Allied Services Rehab as a unit secretary. Joan spoke fondly of all her colleagues she worked with and had remained friends with many to the end. Upon her retirement, Joan loved golf, and spent mornings with her good friends in the Thursday Morning Ladies Golf League at Pine Hills and later in the Senior Women's International Golfers League. She was a member of the Countryside Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Wayne Allen Sr.; a son, Scott Douglas Allen and wife, Stephanie Ann Allen, of Clarks Summit; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Isabella and Victoria, whom she adored a great deal.
She was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Wayne Allen Jr.; and a sister, Maie Newton.
Joan's family wishes to send heartfelt thanks to Allied Hospice, Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and Lackawanna Health & Rehab for the wonderful care bestowed upon her in her final days.
The family is planning a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020