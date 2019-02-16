Joan Ann Engle, age 81, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, Pa., and had resided in Parlin for the past 14 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Engle; and her siblings, Betty Griffin, William Engle, Margaret Herman and Jane Owens.
Surviving are her loving nieces and nephews and their spouses, Tommy and Kathy Owens; Rich Owens and his partner, Nelson; Janice and Eddie Cuthbert; Isabel Reichert; Johnny Owens; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and her precious fur baby, "Lucky."
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, with burial to follow at Dunmore Cemetery, Pa.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Completed arrangements, directions and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019