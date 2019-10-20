|
Joan Ann Killiany, 70, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 16, at her home.
She was born July 20, 1949, in Peckville, Pa., to the late Joseph and Genevieve Stracham Ganczarski. Joan's priority was being a grandmother and a mother. She loved animals, especially horses. She raised miniature horses for many years. She enjoyed boating and caring for her flowers and garden. Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Holbert; and a brother, Joseph Ganczarski Jr.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ray Killiany; daughters, Susan Killiany (Jon Moore) and April Brauch (Chris); grandchildren, Athena, Braelyn, Isla and Cooper.
There will be a service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Killiany family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019