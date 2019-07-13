Joan Anne Ehnot, 80, died Wednesday after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Joseph Ehnot.



Born in Scranton on April 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Ann Nesevitch and the late Joseph Mazzucca, she lived in Olyphant and Throop, graduated from Throop High School and attended the Lackawanna Business College. She and Jack were married on Oct. 21, 1961, and spent 18 months in Fairbanks, Alaska, while he was stationed with the United States Army. Upon returning to Pennsylvania, they moved to Peckville, where she worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Louis Murphy. Joan later became a medical transcriptionist at Mercy Hospital in Scranton, where she worked until retirement in 1998.



Joan and Jack both enjoyed opera and attending performances with friends. Joan was thrilled to meet Luciano Pavarotti on one occasion at The Met in New York City. She also enjoyed talking with and emailing friends and rekindling high school friendships. Joan's husband jokingly called her "Saint" Joan, but he and others knew it was true. He said that he never heard her curse, and her family certainly gave her many reasons to say a bad word now and then. She always put others before herself.



Joan is also survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Earle and husband, Shawn, Cary, N.C.; and Jennifer Davis and her companion, Mark Powell, Scranton; the three grandchildren she raised, Gabrielle Parker, Joshua Davis and Erika Davis; six younger brothers, sisters and their spouses, who were a great comfort and joy to her throughout her life, Marie Collins, Barbara and Paul Zilla, all of Throop; Nancy and Paul Hlavaty, Scott Twp.; Rosemary and George Coar, Gainesville, Fla.; Joseph Mazzucca and Chris and Theresa Mazzucca, Throop. All were together for Joan's recent 80th birthday. Joan's big, loving family also includes aunts and uncles, Sophie and Art McCullough, North Royalton, Ohio; Florence Chmiel, Peckville; and Frank Sobkowiak, South Gibson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.



A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, with Monsignor Peter P. Madus, former pastor, officiating.



Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, who cared for Joan when she was in Alaska, as a new mother with no family around and a husband often out on training, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; the , 527 Plymouth Road, #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462; or a .



Arrangements are under the direction of the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



For condolences or directions, visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 13, 2019