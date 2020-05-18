|
Joan B. Scheuneman, 86, of Scranton died Saturday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband, Fred Scheuneman, died in October 2001.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Josephine Pensack Kalkus, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Joan was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, where she served on the envelope committee and was a former member of the Cathedral Chorale.
Joan was a loving and caring person, devoted to her daughter Joan Marie. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Joan Marie Scheuneman, at home; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude Seland; and a brother, Robert Kalkus.
A private burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020