Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Joan Caffrey, 87, a lifelong West Scranton resident and longtime educator, died Monday after an illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1608 Oram St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Private interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass.

A full obituary will be in Friday's edition. Arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


