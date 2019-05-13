Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Cappelloni. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Cappelloni, 77, passed suddenly into the Lord's hands on Friday evening, May 10, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born Joan Marie Kovalaskus, on Dec. 10, 1941, in Pittston, to the late Simon and Mary Kovalaskus, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Cappelloni Sr., in May 2017.



She was a 1960 graduate of Pittston High School. She taught religious education for many years at the former SS. Peter and Paul Church, Avoca, and volunteered at many of her children's school events. She was a very dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and sister-in-law. She adored and was very proud of her children and especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Gaga." She will be forever remembered for her big, bright smile, bubbly personality and her laugh. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, her trips to the casino and especially family and holiday gatherings.



She is survived by her son, Robert Cappelloni Jr. and his wife, Mary Ann, Duryea; daughters, Teresa Bartko and her husband, John, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; Karen Brombacher and her husband, J.B., of Avoca; grandchildren, Rob and Elizabeth Cappelloni; and Bria and Jaden Brombacher; also, her sister, Bernadine Evans, of Forty Fort; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and furry grand pets, Rocky and Haley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3551 N. Brord St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., from Kie­singer Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.



Friends may call for visitation on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9 until time of service.



