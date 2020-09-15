Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Joan Ballantyne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ballantyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Carolyn Ballantyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Carolyn Ballantyne Obituary

Joan Carolyn Ballantyne, 89, of West Chester, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was the wife of William (Bill) Ballantyne. The couple was married on July 3, 1954.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ann Metacavitch Bubness. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1948 and the Lackawanna Business College and worked as an accountant in the Scranton area before her retirement.

In addition to her husband, William Ballantyne, she is survived by sons, Mark, Jeffrey and Todd; daughter-in-law, Claire; granddaughter, Elise; daughter-in-law, Dorothy; grandson, Joseph. She is also survived by sister, Nancy O'Connell and brother-in-law, Joseph O'Connell, of Jupiter, Florida; nephew, Kevin O'Connell, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and nephew, Brian Sanford, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Sanford; brother-in-law, Philip Sanford; and niece, Karen O'Connell-Wells.

Joan loved spending time with family and friends, especially holiday celebrations, where she showed off her love of cooking and baking, always making every holiday special. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her husband and friends, which began in the 1970s while living in South Windsor, Connecticut, and most recently at the West Chester, Pennsylvania senior center. More than anything, she enjoyed her grandchildren, Elise and Joseph - and on the days that were challenging for her, the kids made her laugh, smile and always feel better.

Joan especially enjoyed two cross country trips with husband, Bill. The first was to the southwestern U.S. and the second was to the pacific northwest and western Canada. They drove more than 12,000 miles. Vacation trips with the three boys to Point Sebago, Maine in the seventies were a joy, and many trips to Myrtle Beach were a special treat.

The Rev. Stephen A. Asomah of Our Lady of the Snows Church held a blessing service on Friday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment was at the Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St., Dunmore, Pa.

Donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind. The web address is pablind.org.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -