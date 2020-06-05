Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Christine Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Christine Griffith Obituary
Joan Christine Griffith (nee Banfield), 86, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Linwood Nursing Center. She was the widow of Donald Griffith, who died in 1985.

Born and raised in Jermyn, daughter of the late Harold and Emiline Banfield, she attended Jermyn schools, graduating from Jermyn High School and was a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton, where she also worked as a nurse.

She is survived by daughter, Donna; son, Jeffery; stepson, Alan and wife, Marla; grandchildren, Laura and husband, Thomas; and Matthew and wife, Caitlin, great-grandchildren, Morgan, Trevor, and Kyle; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff, and social worker Ellen for all of their care and compassion given to Joan while at Linwood and during her final days.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde, Neil and Donald.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -