Joan Christine Griffith (nee Banfield), 86, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Linwood Nursing Center. She was the widow of Donald Griffith, who died in 1985.
Born and raised in Jermyn, daughter of the late Harold and Emiline Banfield, she attended Jermyn schools, graduating from Jermyn High School and was a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton, where she also worked as a nurse.
She is survived by daughter, Donna; son, Jeffery; stepson, Alan and wife, Marla; grandchildren, Laura and husband, Thomas; and Matthew and wife, Caitlin, great-grandchildren, Morgan, Trevor, and Kyle; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff, and social worker Ellen for all of their care and compassion given to Joan while at Linwood and during her final days.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde, Neil and Donald.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020