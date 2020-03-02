|
|
Joan Davis Hauck, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, at the Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester.
Ms. Hauck was born in 1943 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Reade and Marian Davis. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Ms. Hauck was an insurance agent with CC Young Insurance Agency, retiring in 2007. She loved to read and enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting, providing newborn infants with knitted caps. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ms. Hauck was a member of Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.
Surviving are children, Charles Hauck (Lisa) of Winchester; and Shannon Hauck of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Nicole Hauck, Alison Hauck, C.J. Hauck and Danielle Hauck, all of Winchester; and sister, Nancy Harris of Exton, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Deacon Mark R. Maines officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and the tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2020