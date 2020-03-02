Home

POWERED BY

Services
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hauck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Davis Hauck


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Davis Hauck Obituary
Joan Davis Hauck, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, at the Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester.

Ms. Hauck was born in 1943 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Reade and Marian Davis. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Ms. Hauck was an insurance agent with CC Young Insurance Agency, retiring in 2007. She loved to read and enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting, providing newborn infants with knitted caps. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ms. Hauck was a member of Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.

Surviving are children, Charles Hauck (Lisa) of Winchester; and Shannon Hauck of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Nicole Hauck, Alison Hauck, C.J. Hauck and Danielle Hauck, all of Winchester; and sister, Nancy Harris of Exton, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Deacon Mark R. Maines officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.

Please view obituaries and the tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -